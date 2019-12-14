Home
Geoffrey Alexander MATIUSCENKO

Geoffrey Alexander MATIUSCENKO Notice
MATIUSCENKO Geoffrey Alexander of Woonona



Passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kim. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bryce and Toni, Brooke and Jonny. Adored Pop of Maeve, Winston and Arthur. Loved brother and brother in law of Wendy (dec), Julie and Brett, Alex and Maxine, Tanya and Wayne, Sonia (dec) & Dean. Adored uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 60 years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
