Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Geoff WARREN


1969 - 2020
Geoff WARREN Notice
WARREN Geoff of Dapto



Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Devoted father of Grace and Elli-Rose. Much loved son of Doug & Jan. Cherished brother of Lynelle. Beloved son-in-law of Ron (dec) & Veronica. Adored brother-in-law of Jacquie, Lisa & Rob. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephew. Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 50 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Geoff are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday March 19, 2020 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020
