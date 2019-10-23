Home
Geoff "Young Gus" HENDRICKS

Geoff "Young Gus" HENDRICKS Notice
HENDRICKS Geoff 'Young Gus' of Haywards Bay



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jason and Sharyn, Phillip, Michael. Beloved son of Mary and Gus Hendricks (both dec) and twin brother of Michael. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Pat and Barrie, Michael and Wendy and brother in law of Kaye. Loved uncle of Dianne, Wendy and Peta. Young Gus will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Geoffrey's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care Port Kembla Hospital would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019
