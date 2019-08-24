|
|
CURCIO Gennaro 'Jimmy'
With sadness we announce the passing of Gennaro Curcio on Tuesday 20 August, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. The beloved husband of Battistina; dearly loved father and father in law of Sandrino and Giovanna, Rinaldo, Fabrizio and Tracy, Claudio and Margherita; cherished Nonno of his grandchildren Gemma, Cristina, Daniele, Claudia, Veronica, Chiara, Jude, Sienna, and Orlando. Gennaro will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved safe in the arms of
the one true God
A Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Gennaro's soul at 11am on Tuesday 27 August, 2019 at St Patricks Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla. This will be followed by his burial at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019