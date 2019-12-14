Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin John BELL

Add a Memory
Gavin John BELL Notice
BELL Gavin John of Kiama Downs

formerly of Engadine



Passed away surrounded by loving family after a brave battle with cancer on Tuesday, 10 December 2019. Beloved husband of Natalie. Adored father of Sienna and Lily. Much loved son of Brenda and Preston. Loved brother and brother in law of Charlene and Andy. Loving nephew of Poss and David, and cousin Jessica. Gavin will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Aged 54 years

Dearly loved and deeply missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gavin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gavin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -