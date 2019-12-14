|
|
BELL Gavin John of Kiama Downs
formerly of Engadine
Passed away surrounded by loving family after a brave battle with cancer on Tuesday, 10 December 2019. Beloved husband of Natalie. Adored father of Sienna and Lily. Much loved son of Brenda and Preston. Loved brother and brother in law of Charlene and Andy. Loving nephew of Poss and David, and cousin Jessica. Gavin will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 54 years
Dearly loved and deeply missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gavin's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019