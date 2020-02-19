Home
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Gary WINCHESTER

Gary WINCHESTER Notice
WINCHESTER Gary Loved son of Laura and William (dec). Much loved Brother and Brother In Law of Karan and Vince (dec). Loving Father and Father In Law of Melissa and Andrew, Shelly and Kelvin. Grandfather of Tahlia, Kalahni, Bronte, Maggie and Harriet. Loving Uncle of Vikki and Brad.



Aged 67Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
