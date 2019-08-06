|
Gary William Studholme Formerly of Towradgi and North Ryde Passed away after a courageous battle early on 3 August 2019. Loving partner of Samantha and wonderful father to Jack, Jaime and Jeffrey. Much loved son of Glenys and John 'Jack' (dec), brother to Allan and uncle of Alison and David. Will always be remembered by his loving family and many great friends. Aged 64 years Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service on Friday 9 August at 11.30am in the Camellia Chapel of Macquarie Park Crematorium - Corner of Delhi Road and Plassey Roads, North Ryde.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019