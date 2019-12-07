|
|
WARD Gary of Woonona
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 3 December 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis. Dearly loved father of Vicky and Andrew. Much loved Poppy of Lilly and Isabella. Loved brother of Alan, James, Dianne, Jenny, Janice. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019