Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary WARD

Add a Memory
Gary WARD Notice
WARD Gary of Woonona



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 3 December 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis. Dearly loved father of Vicky and Andrew. Much loved Poppy of Lilly and Isabella. Loved brother of Alan, James, Dianne, Jenny, Janice. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 71 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -