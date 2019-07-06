|
|
PEARCE Gary Stewart of Albion Park
Passed away on April 24, 2019. Adored son of Gary & Jo-Ann. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of William (Wilba) & Maddy, Anthony & Laura, Jessica & Thomo, Rachel & Stu. Adored uncle to Amelia, Bailey and Cody. Cherished grandson of his grandparents. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 21 Years
T. T. F. N.
Relatives and friends of Gary are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday July 11, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. Gary's family would like everyone to dress in casual country attire, as we all know he loved the cowboy look.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019