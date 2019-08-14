|
|
SCRIVENER Gary of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on 13 August 2019. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father and father in law of Darren and Sharon, Sean and Tik, Leigh and Dave, Sarah and Wayne, Amy and Aaron. Much loved Poppy to his 12 grandchildren.
Aged 76 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday August 16, 2019 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Port Kembla Palliative Care
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019