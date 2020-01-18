Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Charles TURNER

Add a Memory
Gary Charles TURNER Notice
TURNER Gary Charles of Coledale formerly of Coogee



Peacefully left us on Tuesday, 14 January 2020. Beloved husband of Judy. Loved father and father in law of Holly, Bella, Dominic and Kayla. Much loved Grandy of Eleanor. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 23 January 2020 at 2pm.



At the family's request, guests are invited to wear colourful clothing.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

South Sydney Rabbitohs Souths Care

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -