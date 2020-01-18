|
|
TURNER Gary Charles of Coledale formerly of Coogee
Peacefully left us on Tuesday, 14 January 2020. Beloved husband of Judy. Loved father and father in law of Holly, Bella, Dominic and Kayla. Much loved Grandy of Eleanor. Gary will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 76 years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 23 January 2020 at 2pm.
At the family's request, guests are invited to wear colourful clothing.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
South Sydney Rabbitohs Souths Care
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020