Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Garry Owen WILSON


1945 - 2019
Garry Owen WILSON Notice
WILSON Garry Owen Passed away unexpectedly on 23rd December, 2019. Late of Farmborough Heights. Loving partner of Colleen. Admired father & father in law of Mark & Naya, Craig & Stacey. Adored Pop to his grandchildren Ryan, Mitchell, Georgia and Sariah. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and their grandchildren.



Aged 74 Years



Relatives and friends of Garry are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday 4th January, 2020 commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Australian Heart Research. A donation box will be at the door of the Chapel.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
