SMITH Gail Patricia â€˜BINGO' Passed away after a short illness on May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Laurie. Much loved mother and mother in law of Leeanne and Bruce, Balinda and Jason, Adam (dec), and Wayne. Loving Grandma of Damien, Jarrod, Zac and Jordan, loving sister, aunt and friend to many.
Aged 67 Years
Always Loved and Forever Missed
A private service for Gail will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10am
Family invite you to watch the service via a link found on funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020