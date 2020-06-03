Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
via a link
found on funeralannouncement.com.au
Gail Patricia SMITH

Gail Patricia SMITH Notice
SMITH Gail Patricia â€˜BINGO' Passed away after a short illness on May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Laurie. Much loved mother and mother in law of Leeanne and Bruce, Balinda and Jason, Adam (dec), and Wayne. Loving Grandma of Damien, Jarrod, Zac and Jordan, loving sister, aunt and friend to many.



Aged 67 Years

Always Loved and Forever Missed



A private service for Gail will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10am

Family invite you to watch the service via a link found on funeralannouncement.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020
