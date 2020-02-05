Home
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Parsons Funeral Home Warilla
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
View Map
Gabor "Garry" (SZABO) TAYLOR

Gabor "Garry" (SZABO) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR (SZABO) Gabor 'Garry' of Windang formerly of Hungary



Passed away peacefully Sunday, 2 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Dearly adored father to Suzi and Mandy. Poppy to grand daughter Chelsea. Great friend of Rob, Debbie. Garry Will sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Your smiling face, Cheeky nicknames and sense of humour will be sadly missed.





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Garry's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday, 7 February 2020 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care Port Kembla Hospital would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
