|
|
TAYLOR (SZABO) Gabor 'Garry' of Windang formerly of Hungary
Passed away peacefully Sunday, 2 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Dearly adored father to Suzi and Mandy. Poppy to grand daughter Chelsea. Great friend of Rob, Debbie. Garry Will sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Your smiling face, Cheeky nicknames and sense of humour will be sadly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Garry's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday, 7 February 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care Port Kembla Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020