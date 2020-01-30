|
|
CHAPMAN Frederick "Fred" Walter late of Burradoo, formerly of Mount Kembla
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 25, 2020. Loved and devoted husband of 59 years to Isabel. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Kerry & Gary, Karen & Gae, Michael & Tina, Craig & Leonie. Cherished granddad to his 9 grandchildren. Loving brother to Lannette, Ann and Lewis (dec).
Aged 81 Years
Loved And Respected By All
Family and friends of Fred are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday January 31, 2020 commencing at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lung Foundation. A box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020