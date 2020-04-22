|
|
LOVE Frederick James (Fred)
of Woonona
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Dearly loved father and father in law of Darren, Brendan and Kylie. Much loved Pop of Chloe, Brooke, Zali and Paige. Loved brother and brother in law, and Uncle of the Love and Baker families. Fred will be greatly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace.
A private service is to be held.
A memorial service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at a later date.
'I DID IT MY WAY'
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020