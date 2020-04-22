Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick James LOVE

Add a Memory
Frederick James LOVE Notice
LOVE Frederick James (Fred)



of Woonona



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Dearly loved father and father in law of Darren, Brendan and Kylie. Much loved Pop of Chloe, Brooke, Zali and Paige. Loved brother and brother in law, and Uncle of the Love and Baker families. Fred will be greatly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 72 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace.



A private service is to be held.

A memorial service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at a later date.



'I DID IT MY WAY'



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -