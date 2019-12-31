|
PAPACONSTANTINOS, Freda (nee Cuthbert) Late of Berkeley Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday December 27, 2019. Loving Wife and Soul Mate of Con. Adored Mum of Kellie, Danielle and Andrew. Treasured Grandmother of Lochie, Rachael, Sophie and Julian. Sister of John and Sister-In-Law of Marie, Nick, Tony, Maria and George. Aunty to Alan, Christine and Heather. Best friend of Angela & Ron (dec), Sharon & Terry and her many friends. Aged 64 Years. "Super Hero Strength." Always In Our Hearts. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for FREDA to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 3rd January 2020, commencing at 12.30pm. At Freda's request consider wearing a splash of colour or purple. In lieu of flowers donations to Pancreatic Research Foundation, Wollongong University may wish to be considered.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019