Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Franco SCUDELLARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franco SCUDELLARO

Add a Memory
Franco SCUDELLARO Notice
SCUDELLARO Franco of Balgownie



Passed away suddenly on Saturday, 10 August 2019. Beloved husband of Pierina. Loved brother of Eugenio, Iris and uncle of David, Emanuelle, Mauro. Franco will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 85 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Franco's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday August 19, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franco's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.