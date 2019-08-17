|
SCUDELLARO Franco of Balgownie
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, 10 August 2019. Beloved husband of Pierina. Loved brother of Eugenio, Iris and uncle of David, Emanuelle, Mauro. Franco will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 85 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Franco's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday August 19, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019