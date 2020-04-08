|
BENTEN Franciscus Johannes (Frank) of Woonona/Bulli
Passed away on Sunday 5, April 2020. Beloved husband of Geertruida Johanna (Trudy). Dearly loved father and father in law of Anna and Michael (dec) and Charlie (dec), Anthony and Denise, Peter and Turkan, Alice and Phil. Much loved Opa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of Marie (dec), Margreet, Harry (dec), Peter. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in the Netherlands.
Aged 85 Years
In God's Care
Private Service to be Held
