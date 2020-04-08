Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Franciscus Johannes (Frank) BENTEN

BENTEN Franciscus Johannes (Frank) of Woonona/Bulli



Passed away on Sunday 5, April 2020. Beloved husband of Geertruida Johanna (Trudy). Dearly loved father and father in law of Anna and Michael (dec) and Charlie (dec), Anthony and Denise, Peter and Turkan, Alice and Phil. Much loved Opa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of Marie (dec), Margreet, Harry (dec), Peter. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in the Netherlands.



Aged 85 Years

In God's Care



Private Service to be Held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 8, 2020
