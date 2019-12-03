|
|
TOBIN Francis Patrick (Pat) of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 30 November 2019.
Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Graham and Raelene, Chris and Louise, and Robyn. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Nathan and Kelsey. Loved brother and brother in law.
Aged 92 years
A true gentleman
Now in God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church Thirroul, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive Thirroul on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019