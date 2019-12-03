Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church Thirroul
325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive
Thirroul
Francis Patrick (Pat) TOBIN

Francis Patrick (Pat) TOBIN Notice
TOBIN Francis Patrick (Pat) of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 30 November 2019.

Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Graham and Raelene, Chris and Louise, and Robyn. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Nathan and Kelsey. Loved brother and brother in law.



Aged 92 years

A true gentleman

Now in God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church Thirroul, 325 Lawrence Hargrave Drive Thirroul on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019
