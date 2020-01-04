Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Princes Highway
Unanderra
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Cemetery
230 Kanahooka Rd
Kanahooka
Francis GRECH


1933 - 2020
Francis GRECH Notice
GRECH (Frank) Francis Passed away peacefully on 2nd January, 2020. Late of Unanderra. Loving husband of Mary (dec) and Bonnie (dec). Devoted father & father in law of Joe, Pauline & Brian and Dolores (Doris). Admired and loving Poppy, Nunnu and Bitz Nunnu of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his extended family both here and in Malta.



Aged 86 Years

Never To Be Forgotten,

Always Remembered.



Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be offered at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Thursday 9th January, 2020 commencing at 11am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Cancer Research, a box will be at the Church door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
