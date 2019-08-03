Home
HAYMAN Francis George (Bluey) of Hillside

formerly of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loved father and father in law of Ray and Betty, John. Much loved Pop of Brett and Zoe, Dean, Carly. Bluey will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

A life well lived,

Reunited with Betty



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bluey's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019
