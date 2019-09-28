Home
Francesco "Frank" PROVENZANO

Francesco "Frank" PROVENZANO Notice
PROVENZANO Francesco â€˜Frank' â€˜Ciccio' of Lake Heights.



With sadness we announce the passing of Frank on Tuesday September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Felicia. Loving father and father in law of Pina and Joe (dec), Gianna and Joe, Tamai and Paul. Adored Nonno of Peter, Elise, Charlotte, Lewis. Loved brother of Enrichetta. Frank will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 87 Years

Resting in God's care



Rosary will be recited in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 5pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Frank's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10am to be followed by entombment in the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019
