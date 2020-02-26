|
Cuda, Francesco (Frank) "Cicco" of Shellharbour, Born in Italy 08.04.1934 - 20.02.2020 at PKDH. In the way we all knew him, he didn't give up the fight until he decided to, swearing and yelling all the way. Son of Laura Falvo and Erminio Cuda (both dec). Husband of Teresa Pontieri. Father to Ernie & Kerrie, Tom & Lisa, Loretta, Mario & Michele. Nonno to Hailey, Stephen, Luke, Matthew, Lily, Ruben & KiKi. Great grandpa. Brother to Tom & Pina and Giovanna. He will be missed by his dogs, Bella and Rusty. Funeral will be held at Lakeside Dapto on Friday 28th February, 2020 at 11am. Guests are invited to the family farm after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Research. May he find the happiness on his next journey that eluded him in this one, and be surrounded by what he enjoyed most, coffee, cigarettes and cows. Rest In Peace. Tender Funerals (02) 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020