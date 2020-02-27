|
|
LIBERTI Francesca of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Josephine and Simon, Maria and Frank, Frank and Margaret, and Sam. Loving Nonna of Vanessa, Rick, Adam, Laura, Rocky, Andrew, Samantha, Francesco, Sophia, Rocco, Natalina, Matteo, Cristian and Great Nonna of Riley, Savannah, Ebony, Annabella, and Natalia. Loved sister of Sam Marciano, Mick Marciano, Nancy Hubbard, Maria Demaria (dec), Giuseppe (dec), Luigi (dec), and Vincenzo (dec). Francesca will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Francesca's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the crypts at Wollongong Cemetery, cnr Kenny and Swan Streets, Wollongong.
Rosary will be recited in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli TODAY Thursday February 27, 2020 at 6.30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020