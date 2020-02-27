Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St Columbkilles Catholic Church
99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal
View Map
Francesca LIBERTI Notice
LIBERTI Francesca of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Josephine and Simon, Maria and Frank, Frank and Margaret, and Sam. Loving Nonna of Vanessa, Rick, Adam, Laura, Rocky, Andrew, Samantha, Francesco, Sophia, Rocco, Natalina, Matteo, Cristian and Great Nonna of Riley, Savannah, Ebony, Annabella, and Natalia. Loved sister of Sam Marciano, Mick Marciano, Nancy Hubbard, Maria Demaria (dec), Giuseppe (dec), Luigi (dec), and Vincenzo (dec). Francesca will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Francesca's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11:30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the crypts at Wollongong Cemetery, cnr Kenny and Swan Streets, Wollongong.



Rosary will be recited in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli TODAY Thursday February 27, 2020 at 6.30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020
