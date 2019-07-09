|
PRENTICE Frances
of Corrimal
formerly of Hamilton Scotland
Passed away peacefully on 8 July 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Helen, Linda and Ian. Loving Nan of her grandchildren Amanda and Andrew, Shane. Loved sister of Charlie (dec), William (dec), Richard. Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland/ England.
Aged 87 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frances's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 9, 2019