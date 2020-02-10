Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church
2 Powell Street
Wollongong
Frances MCMAHON


1928 - 2020
Frances MCMAHON Notice
MCMAHON (Archer) Frances 04.03.28 - 07.02.2020



Passed away peacefully on 7th February, 2020 after a long and happy life. Beloved wife of James (dec). Adored and loved mother & mother in law of Anne & John, Patricia, Catherine & Ronald, Deborah & Gary, Colin (dec) & Deborah, Valerie & Len, Eric & Leslie, Helen & Ian. Cherished grandmother of her 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



A Woman Like No Other



Mass of Christian Burial for Frances will be offered at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, Wollongong on Thursday 13th February, 2020 commencing at 1pm. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Kembla Grange for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 10, 2020
