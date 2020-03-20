|
|
PATERSON Frances Donald of Woonona
formerly of Dapto
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, 15 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearly loved mother of Donald, Neil, Ian and mother in law of Pornplai. Much loved Gran of Stewart, Callum, Andrew, Mistina. Great Grandmother of Rachel and Great Great Grandmother of Kittina. Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Aged 92Years
A life well lived
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020