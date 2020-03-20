Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Donald PATERSON

Add a Memory
Frances Donald PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Frances Donald of Woonona

formerly of Dapto



Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, 15 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearly loved mother of Donald, Neil, Ian and mother in law of Pornplai. Much loved Gran of Stewart, Callum, Andrew, Mistina. Great Grandmother of Rachel and Great Great Grandmother of Kittina. Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.



Aged 92Years

A life well lived



A private service has been held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -