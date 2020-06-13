Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church
1 Bruce Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances CARUANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances CARUANA

Add a Memory
Frances CARUANA Notice
CARUANA Frances of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 10 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Spiro. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Marisa, Antoinette and Mark, Joyce and Lino, Vivian and Steven. Much loved Nanna of Felicia and Vince, Vanessa and Stefan, Cameron, Monique and Peter, Reannon and Jake, Kiara, Leanne and Harry and Great Nanna of Eli, and Luca. Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.



Aged 86 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frances' funeral service to be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 at 11am.



Due to the current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 including family members. We encourage you to contact the family prior to the service.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -