CARUANA Frances of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 10 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Spiro. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Marisa, Antoinette and Mark, Joyce and Lino, Vivian and Steven. Much loved Nanna of Felicia and Vince, Vanessa and Stefan, Cameron, Monique and Peter, Reannon and Jake, Kiara, Leanne and Harry and Great Nanna of Eli, and Luca. Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frances' funeral service to be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 at 11am.
Due to the current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 including family members. We encourage you to contact the family prior to the service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020