TAGLIAFERRO Franca Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 9 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Steven and Lucia, Angelo and Cathy, Michael and Lorena. Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren. Franca will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Italy. Aged 77 Years In God's Care Requiem Mass for the repose of Franca's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street, Bulli. Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday October 14, 2019 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019