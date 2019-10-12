Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Franca TAGLIAFERRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franca TAGLIAFERRO

Add a Memory
Franca TAGLIAFERRO Notice
TAGLIAFERRO Franca Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 9 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Steven and Lucia, Angelo and Cathy, Michael and Lorena. Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren. Franca will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Italy. Aged 77 Years In God's Care Requiem Mass for the repose of Franca's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street, Bulli. Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday October 14, 2019 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franca's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.