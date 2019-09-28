|
|
VOULGARIS Fotini Passed away on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved by the Karakousis and Dragun families.
Aged 78 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fotini's funeral service to be held at The Holy Cross Greek OrthodoxChurch, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday September 30, 2019 at 10.30am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka .
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019