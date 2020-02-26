|
|
GILBERT Florrie of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 23 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stewart. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Diane and Billy, Raymond and Melinda, Ronald and Claire, Michelle and Shane, Stephen and Michelle, Glenn and Leanne, Danielle and Ethan. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Florrie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 83 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Florrie's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday, 27 February 2020 at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020