H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Florrie GILBERT

Florrie GILBERT Notice
GILBERT Florrie of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 23 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stewart. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Diane and Billy, Raymond and Melinda, Ronald and Claire, Michelle and Shane, Stephen and Michelle, Glenn and Leanne, Danielle and Ethan. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Florrie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 83 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Florrie's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday, 27 February 2020 at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
