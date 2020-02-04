Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Florence SMITH


1940 - 2020
Florence SMITH Notice
SMITH Florence Passed away peacefully on January 30th 2020, of Albion Park, formerly of Bradford Yorkshire. Dearly beloved Wife of Brian. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Mark (dec), David & Grainne, Donna & Greg. Adored Grandma of Ben, Connor, Maple, Zoe, Matthew and Great Grandma of Hunter, Lola and Cadience. Will be missed by her sisters, Pat and Yvonne, all her family and friends both here and in the UK.



Aged 79 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends of Florence are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday February 6th 2020 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 4, 2020
