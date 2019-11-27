Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Gungahlin Cemetery, Section 6
Canberra
View Map
Florence SALT


1912 - 2019
Florence SALT Notice
SALT Florence Emily (nee Stutters) 28/01/1912 to 24/11/2019 Dearly-loved elder of our family Wife of Reuben (dec), Mother of Fred and John, Mother-in-Law of Laurel (dec) and Trish, Nan of Wendy, Jacki and Peta and Great-Nan of Zac, James, Emily and Jake. A special thank you to the staff at IRT Links Seaside and Dr John Lenahan for their exceptional care of Flo over the last 9 years. Flo's exceptionally long life will be celebrated at the chapel of H.Parsons, Funeral Director, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Burial will take place at a graveside service at Gungahlin Cemetery, Section 7, Canberra on Friday, 29th November commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019
