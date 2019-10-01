Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence NEWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Amy NEWSON

Add a Memory
Florence Amy NEWSON Notice
NEWSON Florence Amy of Unanderra



Passed away surrounded by loving family on September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Therese and Gary, Michael, Stephen (dec), Judy and Mark. Beloved Nan of her 11 grandchildren and Great Nan of her 18 great grandchildren. Florence will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Florence's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy

would be appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.