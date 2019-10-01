|
|
NEWSON Florence Amy of Unanderra
Passed away surrounded by loving family on September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Therese and Gary, Michael, Stephen (dec), Judy and Mark. Beloved Nan of her 11 grandchildren and Great Nan of her 18 great grandchildren. Florence will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Florence's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019