|
|
TRIFUNOVSKA Finka of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 16 June 2020. Beloved wife of Boris (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Snezana and Kosta, Zlatko and Bronwyn. Much loved grandmother of Steven, Belinda and Bobby and great grandmother of Amelia, and Adriana. Finka will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rest in Peace
Due to COVID 19 a private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020