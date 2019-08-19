|
GOUVEIA Fernando Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 15 August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Rosaria. Much loved father and father in law of Nelson and Alisha, Michael and Brenton. Cherished Avo of Savannah, and Alivia. Fernando will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira.
Aged 62 Years
Forever in our hearts
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Manuel's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 12 noon, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019