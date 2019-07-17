|
|
LOPEZ Felix Of Warilla.
Sadly passed away on 12th July, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Maria. Loved Father & Father in law of Maribel & Salvador, Esperanza & Mariano, Anita & Ari. Adored Abuelo of all his Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. Felix will be sadly missed by all his family and friends here and overseas.
Rest in Peace
Aged 94 Years
Relatives and friends of Felix are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Saturday 20th July, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 17 to July 19, 2019