YANZ Faye Joselyn Passed peacefully on 9 October 2019. Late of Wollongong, formerly Forster Keys, Hornsby and Wahroonga. Beloved wife of Alleyne (dec), Dearly loved and adored mother of Therese and Matthew. Loved mother-in-law of Wayne and Agnes. Cherished daughter of Ivy (dec) and Wal (dec) and loved sister to Gwen (dec).
Aged 82 years.
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
A celebration of Faye's life will be held at Woronora Memorial Park, West Chapel at 10:30am on Monday 21 October, with refreshments after the service in the Celeste Tea Rooms.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019