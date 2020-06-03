Home
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Fay RING

RING, Fay Gloria. 25th May 2020 at Wenonah Lodge, formerly of Lowes Peak Road & Bulli. Beloved wife of Ronnie (dec.). Much loved mother of Greg (dec) and Rhonda, and mother-in-law of David. Adored Nan of Heath (dec), Mitchell, Rhiannon and Rhyan. A cherished sister, aunty and friend. Aged 81 years "Reunited with family" Relatives and friends are kindly advised that a private family service will be held. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020
