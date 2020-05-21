|
|
TIMMS Fay Isabel of Kiama Downs
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. Beloved wife of Noel. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Wayne and Sue, Stephen and Sharon, Susan and Ron. Much loved nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fay will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A private service will be held.
Due to the restrictions the family kindly invite
you to watch Fay's funeral service
via a link available through
funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 21, 2020