JOHNSON Fay Constance Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 11 April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and Brian (both dec), Lynne (dec), Bruce (dec) and Jill, David and Geralyn, Nigel. Loving Grandma of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Ray (dec), Vic (dec), Colin, and Jeannie. Fay will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
In God's Care
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020