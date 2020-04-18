Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Constance JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Fay Constance JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Fay Constance Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 11 April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and Brian (both dec), Lynne (dec), Bruce (dec) and Jill, David and Geralyn, Nigel. Loving Grandma of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Ray (dec), Vic (dec), Colin, and Jeannie. Fay will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

In God's Care



A private service has been held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -