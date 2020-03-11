Home
Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Owen Mohan Memorial Chapel
cnr Corio and Nixon Streets
Shepparton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay ADDAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay ADDAMS

Add a Memory
Fay ADDAMS Notice
ADDAMS, Fay Ann Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7 th March, 2020 at Ave Maria Shepparton with loving family by her side. Eldest sister to Ronny and Valda. Dearly loved mother to Vicki, Steven, Glenn and Traci. Grandmother to Paul, Scott, Chloe and Michael. May you be resting in peace. Forever In our Hearts A funeral service for Fay Ann Addams will be held at the Owen Mohan Memorial Chapel, cnr Corio and Nixon Streets, Shepparton on Monday 16th March, 2020 commencing at 12pm. Followed by a private cremation. OWEN MOHAN SHEPPARTON (03) 5821 2884
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -