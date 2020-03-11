|
ADDAMS, Fay Ann Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7 th March, 2020 at Ave Maria Shepparton with loving family by her side. Eldest sister to Ronny and Valda. Dearly loved mother to Vicki, Steven, Glenn and Traci. Grandmother to Paul, Scott, Chloe and Michael. May you be resting in peace. Forever In our Hearts A funeral service for Fay Ann Addams will be held at the Owen Mohan Memorial Chapel, cnr Corio and Nixon Streets, Shepparton on Monday 16th March, 2020 commencing at 12pm. Followed by a private cremation. OWEN MOHAN SHEPPARTON (03) 5821 2884
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020