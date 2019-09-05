Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Evelyn HEFKO

Evelyn HEFKO Notice
HEFKO Evelyn

18/9/31 to 28/8/19



Affectionately known as 'my Queen', 'the Boss' and 'Mama'. Treasured Wife of Roy (Onufry) and mother of Pauline and John. Beloved baby sister of Rene (dec), George (dec) and Dorothy (dec). Much loved Gran to Bonnie, Tim, Soul and Finn. Auntie Ev to her extended family in England and her chosen family in Australia.





Aged 87 Years

'Row, Row, Row your boat

gently down the stream'





All friends, including past 'Rays' of Fairy Meadow Uniting Church and work colleagues of the IRT, are welcome to attend a celebration of Evelyn's life at The Uniting Church Corrimal, 4 Russell Street, Corrimal on Monday Septemeber 9, 2019 at 2pm.



Donations in lieu of flowers will go to Cancer Research, Diversional Therapy Services at Wollongong Hospital Geriatric ward and Wollongong Community Gateway.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
