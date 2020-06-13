Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: SGLKVT
Evelyn CHALKER


1922 - 2020
Evelyn CHALKER Notice
CHALKER Evelyn Passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020. Formerly of Lake Illawarra, Austinmer and Forster. Adored wife and soulmate of the late Frederick. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tommy (dec) & Colleen, Lorraine & Allan, Mary & Ronnie, Marion & Barry, Noeline & Daryl, Debbie & Darren. Cherished Nanna to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter. Will be greatly missed by all her family and extended family.



Aged 97 Years

Reunited With Her Beloved Husband



Due to the current social restrictions, a private service for Evelyn will be held on Tuesday June 16th, 2020 at 2pm. If you would like to view the service, please do so via the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: SGLKVT



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
