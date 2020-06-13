|
|
CHALKER Evelyn Passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020. Formerly of Lake Illawarra, Austinmer and Forster. Adored wife and soulmate of the late Frederick. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tommy (dec) & Colleen, Lorraine & Allan, Mary & Ronnie, Marion & Barry, Noeline & Daryl, Debbie & Darren. Cherished Nanna to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter. Will be greatly missed by all her family and extended family.
Aged 97 Years
Reunited With Her Beloved Husband
Due to the current social restrictions, a private service for Evelyn will be held on Tuesday June 16th, 2020 at 2pm. If you would like to view the service, please do so via the following link:
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020