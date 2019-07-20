Home
EVA MCALLAN


1921 - 2019
MCALLAN EVA
MCALLAN EVA Dearly beloved wife of Alan (dec), cherished mother and mother in law of James (dec) & Pam. Adored grandmother to Tony, Shane (dec) Trent, Brooke and Melinda. Great grandmother to Marley,Toby, James, Ari, Oliver and Lucy.



Aged 97 Years.



Relatives and Friends of Eva are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 23 July 2019 commencing at 9am.

At the conclusion of the chapel service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park cemetery for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
