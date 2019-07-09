|
|
MANNIX Eunice Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 after a courageous battle over many years.
Beloved wife and soul mate of Brian. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Amanda & Michael, Brad & Lesley, Damian & Jo-Anne, sister of Laurel & Don. Loving Grandma of Hayden, Emma, Caitlin, Joshua, Thomas and William.
.
Aged 77 Years.
Eunice will be sadly missed by her loving family, many dear friends and extended family.
A Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul for the late Eunice will be held in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48-50 Princes Highway, Unanderra on Thursday July 11,2019 commencing at 11.00am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
In honour of Eunice please wear something bright.
Family has requested in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cancer Carers at Wollongong Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 9 to July 11, 2019