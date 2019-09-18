|
|
SARAKINIOTIS Eugenia of Gwynneville
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of George and Dimitra, Peter and Helen. Loving Yiaya of Jenny, Thomas, Patricia, Jenny, Georgina and her 11 Great Grandchildren. Eugenia will be sadly missed by her family and dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 94 Years
At Peace
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eugenia's funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Orthodox Church Stewart Street, Wollongong on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 5pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 18, 2019