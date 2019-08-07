Home
CASTELLI Eugenia Of Warrawong.



With sadness we announce the passing of Eugenia. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Biagio (dec). Dearly loved mother of Sandro and Oriana, Frank and Elizabeth. Cherished Nonna of her grandchildren and their partners Matthew, Patrick, Justin, Daniel, Rebecca, Anthea, Pippa, and Bisnonna to Ashleigh, Tahlia, Lara, Ciarah, Ceilie, Claudia, Camryn, Indah, Rahni, and Makoa. Loved sister of Mariuccella. Eugenia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 93 Years

Forever in our hearts



Eugenia's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday, August 9 2019 at 10am, to be followed by entombment in the crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019
