WEBER Fr Eugene William George Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong
Entered into eternal life on September 29, 2019. Beloved son of Eugene Weber and Mary (Rowlands) Weber (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sr Mary LCM (dec), Marie & George Farrar (both dec), Regis & Eileen (both dec), Paul & Shirley (dec), Peter (dec) & Patricia (Haynes). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families.
Aged 96 years
Faithful servant of Christ, who touched, loved and guided the lives of many.
May He Rest In Peace
A PONTIFICAL CONCELEBRATED MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, 36 Harbour Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 8 October, 2019 at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Clergy are requested to wear white vestments.
A VIGIL for the Deceased will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Monday October 7, 2019 at 7pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019