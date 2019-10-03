Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr Eugene William George WEBER


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Fr Eugene William George WEBER Notice
WEBER Fr Eugene William George Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong



Entered into eternal life on September 29, 2019. Beloved son of Eugene Weber and Mary (Rowlands) Weber (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sr Mary LCM (dec), Marie & George Farrar (both dec), Regis & Eileen (both dec), Paul & Shirley (dec), Peter (dec) & Patricia (Haynes). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and their families.



Aged 96 years

Faithful servant of Christ, who touched, loved and guided the lives of many.

May He Rest In Peace



A PONTIFICAL CONCELEBRATED MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier's Cathedral, 36 Harbour Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 8 October, 2019 at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Clergy are requested to wear white vestments.



A VIGIL for the Deceased will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley on Monday October 7, 2019 at 7pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.